Pratt Makes Defensive Web Gem, Records Two Hits, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt

BILOXI, MS - Despite a multi-hit effort from Cooper Pratt and a hit in Mike Boeve's return to the lineup for the first time since August 2024, the Biloxi Shuckers (15-13) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (19-9), 6-1, at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The game marked Boeve's first with the Shuckers since August 15, 2024, due to injury. The game also featured a defensive web gem from Pratt in the seventh, a leaping and diving grab into short left.

Pensacola struck first with an RBI single from Mark Coley II in the first, taking a 1-0 lead. Despite four consecutive baserunners with two outs, Shuckers' starter K.C. Hunt avoided any additional damage and pitched through the fifth after a 38-pitch first inning. In the third, Pensacola extended the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly from Nathan Martorella and an RBI double from Josh Zamora. The Shuckers recorded their lone run of the game in the third off an RBI single from Cooper Pratt, his second hit of the night.

In the fourth, Johnny Olmstead made it 4-1 with a solo home run over the trees in left, his third home run of the year. They extended the lead in the sixth with an RBI double from Sam Praytor and an RBI single from Shane Sasaki. Jacob Miller (1-2) earned the win after allowing one run over 7.0 innings, tying his career high. K.C. Hunt (2-3) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit day effort from the Shuckers. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi tossed two shutout innings with three strikeouts.

The Shuckers return to action with an Education Day game on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. against the Blue Wahoos. Coleman Crow (0-0, 3.24) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Robby Snelling (2-1, 2.42) for the Blue Wahoos. It's also Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m.

