Lookouts Home Tonight Through Sunday

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Star Wars Night is May 10th at AT&T Field! Come watch Lookouts baseball with some of your favorite Star Wars characters. The team will be wearing special jerseys featuring fan-favorite character, Chewbacca. The jerseys will be available for auction beginning next week.

The Lookouts are back in town! Join us for:

Food City Tuesday @ 6:05 p.m. - Buy one get one general admission tickets with your Food City Valu Card.

Wednesday @ 11:15 p.m. - Join us for an 11:15 a.m. day and Chick-Fil-A Wednesday.

Thursday @ 7:15 p.m - Strike Out Stroke Night Presented by Erlanger and Thirsty Thursday. Come to the game and learn important facts about stroke prevention.

Friday @ 7:15 p.m. - The Chattanooga Wreckers are back presented Miller Industries. The team will don their Wreckers uniforms to honor Chattanooga as the birthplace of the Wrecker. After the game celebrate with postgame Friday Night Fireworks!

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. - The Lookouts annual Star Wars Night is back! Head to the ballpark to hang out with some of your favorite Star Wars characters all night long. The team will also be wearing jerseys with Chewbacca that will be auctioned off.

Sunday @ 2:15 p.m. - Bring a canned good and receive a free general admission ticket!

