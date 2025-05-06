Shuckers Reinstate Boeve from 7-Day IL, Torres Placed on Dev. List

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 3B/1B Mike Boeve has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List and returned from a rehab assignment with the Rookie-level ACL Brewers. C Víctor Torres has been placed on the Development List. Boeve will wear No. 3 and make his 2025 Shuckers debut tonight (May 6) against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Boeve, the No. 5 Brewers prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 7 by Baseball America, is set to make his first appearance with the Shuckers since August 15, 2024 against the Mississippi Braves. With the Shuckers in 2024, Boeve held a .306/.374/.447 slash line with an .821 OPS. Boeve finished 2024 among the Southern League leaders (min. 250 PA) in average (3rd, .306), line drive rate (4th, 27.6%), OPS (7th, .821), on-base percentage (7th, .374) and wRC+ (8th, .141).

