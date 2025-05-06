Two Homer Night from Quintero Powers Clingstones Past Birmingham
May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, GA. - Geraldo Quintero electrified Synovus Park with home runs from each side of the plate, including a go-ahead blast in the sixth inning to power the Columbus Clingstones (10-17) to a 4-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons (14-13) on Tuesday night at.
Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Adam Hackenberg put Birmingham ahead 1-0 in the third inning. An RBI double from Adam Zebrowski tied the game at 1-1 in the home half. Ryan Galanie homered on the first pitch of the fourth inning to put the Barons back in front. Quintero answered back with a solo shot (3) in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2 and Cody Milligan scored from second base on an infield single by Cal Conley to give the Clingstones the lead, 3-2.
Birmingham tied it again in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Wilfred Veras, but Quintero delivered again in the home half with another solo home run (4) to put Columbus ahead for good. William Bergolla was caught stealing home in the eighth inning to eliminate the Barons' best remaining scoring chance of the night. Luis Vargas (S, 2) worked around a walk to get the save in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBI) led Columbus on offense while Lucas Braun (Win, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) worked his longest outing of the year. For Birmingham, Galanie hit his first career Double-A home run in the fourth inning while Veras had the other RBI.
Noteworthy: Quintero tallied his first career multi-homer game in his 437th professional. Braun turned in his third quality start to regain his lead in that category amongst Southern League starting pitchers. Columbus improves to 4-2 in series openers and 4-1 on Tuesdays.
Next Game (Wednesday, May 7): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 6.98 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Riley Gowens (2-0, 4.98 ERA) for Birmingham.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Stovall's Late Homer Lifts Biscuits over Trash Pandas - Montgomery Biscuits
- Pratt Makes Defensive Web Gem, Records Two Hits, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos - Biloxi Shuckers
- Two Homer Night from Quintero Powers Clingstones Past Birmingham - Columbus Clingstones
- Biscuits Take Series Opener on Tuesday, 3-2, Stopping Pandas' Winning Streak - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Take Series Opener on Tuesday, 3-2, Stopping Pandas' Winning Streak - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Miller, Zamora Star in 6-1 Wahoos Win over Shuckers - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: Tuesday, May 6 vs. Montgomery: 6:05 PM - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Lookouts Home Tonight Through Sunday - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Shuckers Reinstate Boeve from 7-Day IL, Torres Placed on Dev. List - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clingstones Stories
- Two Homer Night from Quintero Powers Clingstones Past Birmingham
- Ethan Workinger Named Southern League Player of the Week
- Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Stay Home with Replica Home Cap Giveaway
- Clingstones Fall 6-1 in Series Finale to Biloxi
- Clingstones Lose 8-5 After Lead Unravels in Eighth Inning