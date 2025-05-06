Two Homer Night from Quintero Powers Clingstones Past Birmingham

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - Geraldo Quintero electrified Synovus Park with home runs from each side of the plate, including a go-ahead blast in the sixth inning to power the Columbus Clingstones (10-17) to a 4-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons (14-13) on Tuesday night at.

Decisive Plays: An RBI single from Adam Hackenberg put Birmingham ahead 1-0 in the third inning. An RBI double from Adam Zebrowski tied the game at 1-1 in the home half. Ryan Galanie homered on the first pitch of the fourth inning to put the Barons back in front. Quintero answered back with a solo shot (3) in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2 and Cody Milligan scored from second base on an infield single by Cal Conley to give the Clingstones the lead, 3-2.

Birmingham tied it again in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Wilfred Veras, but Quintero delivered again in the home half with another solo home run (4) to put Columbus ahead for good. William Bergolla was caught stealing home in the eighth inning to eliminate the Barons' best remaining scoring chance of the night. Luis Vargas (S, 2) worked around a walk to get the save in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Quintero (2-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBI) led Columbus on offense while Lucas Braun (Win, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) worked his longest outing of the year. For Birmingham, Galanie hit his first career Double-A home run in the fourth inning while Veras had the other RBI.

Noteworthy: Quintero tallied his first career multi-homer game in his 437th professional. Braun turned in his third quality start to regain his lead in that category amongst Southern League starting pitchers. Columbus improves to 4-2 in series openers and 4-1 on Tuesdays.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 7): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:56 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-3, 6.98 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Riley Gowens (2-0, 4.98 ERA) for Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.