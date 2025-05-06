Game Info: Tuesday, May 6 vs. Montgomery: 6:05 PM

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - 6:05 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (9-16) vs. Montgomery Biscuits - TB (13-13)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Mitch Farris (0-0, 3.63) vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-3, 9.95)

GAME: 26 of 137 - Home Game: 15 of 68

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Tuesday, May 6 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Private Clyde Mays Whiskey Tasting: Elevate your game day experience with an exclusive private Clyde Mays tasting. Indulge in the rich flavors of Alabama's award-winning whiskey and enjoy access inside our SportsMed Stadium Club for the best views and vibes. Click HERE to get your private Clyde Mays Tasting Tickets.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin a six-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field ... The Pandas went 3-2 during the recent road trip at Knoxville, with one game being canceled ... Rocket City will see Knoxville 18 times in 2025 ... Rocket City dropped 5 of 6 from the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium, April 15-20 ... the Pandas and Biscuits will meet one final time, June 24-29 at Riverwalk Stadium.

TRASH PANDAS TAKE SERIES OVER SMOKIES: After two rainouts, Friday and Saturday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-16) swept a doubleheader against the Knoxville Smokies (12-13), winning 6-3 and 8-2 on Sunday. Sam Brown had a big day, going 5-for-8 with two triples, two doubles, and four RBIs-this marked Rocket City's first doubleheader sweep since May 29, 2024. In the first game, George Klassen pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run and striking out five, while Brown's two-RBI single in the seventh ensured a 6-3 victory. The second game saw Joel Hurtado throw 5.1 scoreless innings. The Trash Pandas broke the game open in a six-run seventh with a two-run double from Denzer Guzman and a grand slam from Sonny DiChiara, sealing an 8-2 win. The sweep marked Rocket City's first series victory of the season, winning three of five games, with one canceled game.

GRAND SALAMI TIME: Sonny DiChiara's grand slam on Sunday was his first as a Trash Panda, 11th overall in franchise history, and first since Arol Vera hit one on June 28, 2024, at Chattanooga.

FIRST SERIES WIN: The series win in Knoxville marked the first series win of the season, and the first series win since June 25-30 at Chattanooga, winning four of six.

START ME UP: After a slow start, the starting rotation has performed exceptionally well lately. In the last 11 games, the rotation has a 2.41 ERA, allowing 15 earned runs over 56.0 innings, while recording 18 walks and 66 strikeouts. Four starters are currently ranked among the Southern League leaders for strikeouts: Sam Aldegheri (T-8th with 29), George Klassen (3rd with 34), Mitch Farris (T-10th with 27), and Walbert Urena (11th with 26). Additionally, Joel Hurtado ranks 5th in the league with a 2.03 ERA, 5th in innings pitched at 26.2, while Aldegheri holds the 11th spot with a 3.29 ERA and ranks 4th in the league with 27.1 innings pitched.

BIG TIME BRADY: Reliever Brady Choban leads the Southern League in appearances with 11, and has not allowed a hit over his previous three outings.

HOMECOMING FOR C-MO ... AND HE'S HEATING UP: Christian Moore, the Angels' top prospect and the 8th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, had a memorable return to Knoxville last week, hitting a home run and finishing 3-for-5. Moore in the series opener last Tuesday, and reached base safely in every game. While at the University of Tennessee, he set a single-season record with 34 home runs while leading the team with a .375 batting average and 74 RBIs. Notably, he also recorded the second cycle in College World Series history, which played a crucial role in helping the Volunteers secure their first national championship.

In his first 13 games this season, he had a .156 (7-for-45) batting average, with just one extra-base hit and a .442 OPS. Over his last 11 games, Moore has turned things around significantly, boasting a .975 OPS and batting .289 (11-for-38). During this stretch, he has tallied two doubles, two triples, one home run, four RBIs, 11 walks, and four stolen bases. Currently, he ranks tied for T-4th in the Southern League in walks with 18 and tied for T-3rd in triples with two.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: Infielder Sam Brown has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .367 (18-for-49), with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, nine walks, and a .998 OPS. He had an 11-game on-base streak from April 17-30. The lefty ranks T-9th in the league with a .375 OBP.

DENZER'S STILL GETTING ON BASE: Rocket City shortstop Denzer Guzman has reached in 17 of his last 19 games, and ranks T-5th in the Southern League with four home runs, T-5th in extra-base hits (9), T-7th in RBIs (15), T-9th in total bases (38), and 7th in slugging percentage (.447).

Guzman had his league-best 14-game on-base streak snapped on April 29 in Knoxville. The streak began on April 11, and over it, the 21-year-old reached base 26 times, batting .327 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, nine walks, a .433 OBP, and .984 OPS.

WALK THIS WAY: The Trash Pandas are 3rd in the Southern League, and rank 11th in Double-A with 114 walks in 25 games (4.6 per game). The Pandas walked 12 times in the 5-1 win over Birmingham on April 23, two shy of the most in a single game in club history. The Pandas walked 14 times in a 17-4 win at Chattanooga on June 25, 2024.

APRIL IS IN THE BOOKS: The Trash Pandas finished April with a 6-16 record, the lowest win total in April and a whole month in club history. The .250 winning percentage was the second-lowest in club history, trailing the .133 win percentage after a 2-13 September in 2023. Rocket City finished last in the Southern League with a .201 team batting average and 4.58 ERA as a pitching staff.

FERMIN TO LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Angels called up right-handed reliever José Fermin from Rocket City, becoming the 39th player promoted from Rocket City to the majors, and 13th to bypass Triple-A. Fermin became the third this season to make an MLB debut, striking out two, walking one in 1.0 inning of work on April 26 at Minnesota. Fermin was 3-0 record and a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances this season, and was the first Southern League pitcher to earn three wins. A native of the Dominican Republic, he began his professional career in 2024 and advanced through the Angels' minor league system. Fermin joins fellow former Trash Pandas Edgar Quero and Michael Darrell-Hicks in making their MLB debuts this season.

HIP, HIP, HOORAY: The Pandas stopped a streak of 10-straight losses in midweek day games with Wednesday's 5-1 win over Birmingham at Toyota Field. The last win in a midweek day game was May 18, 2022 at Birmingham. The Trash Pandas play five of their first six Wednesday games in the daylight this season (1-2).

THE YOUNG GUNS: The Trash Pandas have three of the nine youngest players in the Southern League. For the second-straight year, OF Nelson Rada is the youngest player in the Southern League at 19.6 years old (8/24/05). INF Denzer Guzman is the eighth-youngest at 21.2 years old (2/8/04), and RHP Walbert Urena is the ninth-youngest,, just 14 days older than Guzman, born on 1/25/04 at 21.2 years old (1/25/04). Rada had a fantastic spring with the Angels, batting .333 over 11 games, a .370 on-base percentage, and six RBI. The Venezuela native spent the 2024 season in Rocket City, hitting .234 with 13 extra-base hits in 123 games. The 19-year-old was seventh in the Southern League with 35 stolen bases as the youngest player in the league. Guzman was promoted to Rocket City on May 7, collecting six home runs, nine doubles, and 30 RBI in 83 games. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic had his season highlighted with a walk-off grand slam on May 25, leading the Trash Pandas to a win over Montgomery.

PROSPECTS WITH A HALO: The Trash Pandas roster features five of the Angels' top 10 prospects and 11 of the top 25; included in the top 10 are Christian Moore (1), RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Ureña (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), RHP Camden Minacci (20), INF Cole Fontenelle (23), and RHP Ryan Costeiu (24).

DARRELL-HICKS, QUERO, AND FERMIN LAUNCHED TO THE LEAGUE: The Los Angeles Angels called up right-handed reliever José Fermin from Rocket City, becoming the 39th player promoted from Rocket City to the Majors. Fermin, third this season, and 13th to bypass Triple-A. Fermin was 3-0 record and a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances this season, and was the first Southern League pitcher to earn three wins. A native of the Dominican Republic, he began his professional career in 2024 and advanced through the Angels' minor league system.The Chicago White Sox promoted Edgar Quero from Triple-A Charlotte, and he made his MLB debut on April 17 vs. Oakland. He picked up his first hit on April 18 at Boston. Quero, a 22-year-old switch-hitting catcher from Cienfuegos, Cuba, was acquired by the White Sox in a 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Angels involving pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Quero skipped High-A and joined Rocket City in 2023. In 60 games, he posted a .242 batting average with 2 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 35 runs scored. His on-base percentage stood out at .378, thanks to 45 walks ... Former Trash Pandas pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks had his contract selected by the Angels on April 6 but was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake on April 7. The Angels recalled Darrell-Hicks again on April 11 from Triple-A Salt Lake and made his debut that day against the Houston Astros. In his debut appearance, he pitched one inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits and issuing three walks ... He was 6-4 with a 1.73 ERA over 30 relief outings in 2024 for the Trash Pandas, earning eight saves in ten chances and 46 strikeouts to eight walks over 41.2 innings. Overall, Darrell-Hicks had a 6-7 record in Rocket City over 33 games and three starts, striking out 58 and walking 13 over 53.2 innings in 2023 and 2024.

ADDING KETCHUP TO THE MIX: The Angels promoted Caleb Ketchup to Rocket City on Tuesday. The outfielder had the only Rocket City hit on Wednesday in Montgomery, and picked up a stolen base as a pinch runner lastTuesday night. The outfielder has hit in three of his first four starts. Ketchup hit a home run in his first Trash Pandas at-bat last season on September 11 at Chattanooga.. In 2024, he led the Angels farm system, all of High-A, and ranked T-3rd in MiLB with 65 stolen bases while playing for Tri-City, Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake.

FONTENELLE'S CYCLE: Not only was Cole Fontenelle's cycle on April 8 vs. Knoxville the first in Trash Pandas history, but it was the first in the Southern League since former Smokies star Moises Ballesteros did it on June 15, 2024, at Biloxi. Fontenelle led off each at-bat, which has only been done once in MLB history, by Todd Helton in 1999 against the Florida Marlins. The last LA Angels' minor league player to hit for the cycle was José Rojas, who hit for the cycle on May 11, 2018, while playing for the Double-A Mobile BayBears. Rojas completed his cycle with a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the BayBears to a 14-3 win over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park.

TOYOTA FIELD MAGIC: Denzer Guzman's walk-off blast on April 5 vs. Chattanooga was his second as a Trash Panda, following a walk-off grand slam against Montgomery in May last year. The Trash Pandas had six walk-offs last season, including the previous walk-off home run on July 15, when Christian Moore hit an opposite-field home run. It was the 18th walk-off win in Toyota Field history. Guzman's first two hits of 2025 were three-run homers.

BACK FOR MOORE: Christian Moore returns to Rocket City, ranking as the top prospect in the Angels' organization and the No. 66 overall player in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list. Selected eighth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Moore starred as a second baseman for the Tennessee Volunteers, where he emerged as one of college baseball's brightest stars, leading them to the 2024 College World Series Title. He played in only two games with Single-A Inland Empire in the California League last season before being promoted to Rocket City. Moore hit .347 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in his first 25 minor league games.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The Sunday, April 6, game against the Chattanooga Lookouts that was postponed by inclement weather will be made up as part of a Wednesday, June 18, doubleheader when the Lookouts are back in Madison. The series will stretch from June 17 to 22 and now feature seven games in six days. Both games will be seven innings, with game one starting at 4:05 pm and game two starting roughly 45 minutes after the completion of game one.

MLB EXPERIENCE: Joining Trash Panda starter Sam Aldegheri with MLB time is veteran outfielder Travis Blankenhorn, pitcher Kelvin Cáceres, and infielder Evan White. The 28-year-old Blankenhorn has enjoyed six MLB stints with the Minnesota Twins (2020), New York Mets (2021), and Washington Nationals (2023). He made his major league debut for the Twins on September 15, 2020, in Chicago (AL) and recorded his first career hit in that game, a double. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania native is no stranger to the Southern League, having risen through the Twins system while Pensacola served as their Double-A affiliate. In 2019, he was a Midseason and Postseason All-Star, leading the Wahoos in home runs (18), hits (108), and RBI (51). Entering the 2025 season, Blankenhorn has 3,445 minor league plate appearances and 100 at the major league level.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.