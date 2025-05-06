Stovall's Late Homer Lifts Biscuits over Trash Pandas

May 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Hunter Stovall

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Hunter Stovall(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MADISON, AL - Hunter Stovall hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth, and the Montgomery Biscuits (14-13) hung on for a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-17) in the series opener on Tuesday evening at Toyota Field.

Stovall knocked in the first run of the game. After Tatem Levins doubled off the wall in right to lead off the third, Stovall singled to right field to bring him in.

Jackson Baumeister turned in his best start of the season. The 22-year-old spun six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. He exited with Montgomery ahead 2-1 due to Will Simpson's RBI single in the sixth. On the play, Colton Ledbetter beat a throw to the plate from shallow right field.

Caleb Ketchup tied the game at 2-2 with a leadoff homer in the eighth.

Stovall smashed the go-ahead home run to left field with two outs in the top of the ninth, making it 3-2. After Rocket City loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, JJ Goss entered the game. He forced a groundball to third where Brayden Taylor charged and made a nice pick before stepping on the bag for the final out.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday morning at Toyota Field. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Walbert Urena is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 11:05m CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.