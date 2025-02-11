Marlins Announce Jupiter Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

JUPITER, FL - The Miami Marlins have announced the coaching staff for the Jupiter Hammerheads for the 2025 season. Leading the sharks is new manager Nick Weisheipl, who takes over a Jupiter team that finished 65-65 in the Florida State League in 2024.

Weisheipl enters his first season as a professional manager and second year in the Marlins organization after serving as a player development coach in the Dominican Republic last season. Weisheipl brings over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to Jupiter. Most recently, he served as Head Coach at Cabrini University from 2015-24, where he started the program and led the Cavaliers to the postseason in the program's second-ever season. He also has notable coaching experience at Villanova University and West Chester University along with stints with the Eau Claire Express and La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods League. He began his career at Clarke College with additional stops at Wisconsin-Stout and Notre Dame College.

Weisheipl played collegiately at Beloit College where he was a two-time Team Player of the Year and a two-time academic all-conference selection. Following his graduation from Beloit, Weisheipl played professionally in Germany for the Regensburg Legionaere as a shortstop and pitcher. Playing in Germany's 1st Bundesliga, he was the league leader in runs scored, walks, and on-base percentage and also ranked among the league leaders in stolen bases, assists, double plays, and saves. Regensburg won the 2003 Bayern Pokal and Deutsche Pokal national championship.

Ryan Feierabend takes over as the pitching coach. Prior to coaching, Feierabend played a total of 18 professional seasons across independent, foreign, and affiliated baseball including stints with the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and Toronto Blue Jays. Feierabend also spent time in the KBO and Chinese Professional Baseball League during his playing career. Feierabend last played professionally in 2021 with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League.

Matt Pita will join the Hammerheads as the hitting coach. Pita enters his first season coaching in the Marlins organization. Pita recently finished his playing career after spending 2024 with the Lincoln Salt Dogs of the American Association. Pita spent six seasons in the New York Yankees organization after being drafted in the 12th round in 2018 out of Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

The Hammerheads will have two assistant coaches on the staff in Luis Dorante Sr. and Luke Terwilliger. Dorante Sr. managed the FCL Marlins from 2020 to 2024. Under Dorante's leadership last season, the FCL Marlins held the best record in the FCL at 39-15 and lost to the FCL Tigers in the first round of the playoffs. The FCL Marlins stole 208 bases which led all complex-level teams. Terwilliger served as first base and defense coach for the FCL Marlins in 2024 and is entering his 4th season in player development for the Marlins organization.

Rounding out the rest of the Jupiter staff is athletic trainer Sandy Krum, strength coach Jordan Reyes, and video coach Kevin Greer, who all enter their first season as part of the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Hammerheads begin their 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at 6:10 p.m. when they visit the St. Lucie Mets for the start of a three-game series. Jupiter's home opener is set for Tuesday, April 8th at 6:30 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Visit the Jupiter Hammerheads website and follow the Hammerheads on social media for all the latest information on the roster, schedule, promotions and more.

