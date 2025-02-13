Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the 2025 coaching staff for the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays, led by first-year manager Gil Kim.

Kim brings a wealth of experience as a player, coach, and executive to Dunedin. He joined the Blue Jays front office in 2016 as Director of Player Development before transitioning to a coaching role with Toronto's major league staff in 2020. He remained on the bench staff and later served as the club's Major League Field Coordinator from 2022-2024.

Before joining Toronto, Kim spent seven seasons with the Texas Rangers in several scouting roles, culminating as International Scouting Director. A Vanderbilt University alumnus and native of Pottsville, PA, Kim also had a six-year international professional playing career as an infielder, which included stops in the Netherlands, China, Australia, Spain, and Venezuela.

Pitching Coach Cory Riordan returns to Dunedin for his third season, after his Blue Jays pitching staff led the Florida State League last season with 1,297 strikeouts (10.29 K/9).

Riordan joined the Blue Jays organization in 2020 following a 13-year professional playing career spanning from 2007-2019. He spent time in the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers farm systems, as well as internationally in South Korea and Taiwan, and three winter seasons in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. He spent 2021-2022 as a Pitching Coach for the FCL Blue Jays.

Nash Knight enters his second season as Dunedin's Hitting Coach. The Denton, TX native spent six seasons as a player with the Blue Jays organization from 2015-2021, reaching as high as Triple-A. Under Knight's guidance in 2024, Dunedin ranked among the Florida State League leaders with 101 HR (3rd), 34 3B (T-1st), and a .359 SLG (3rd).

Ashley Stephenson joins Dunedin for her first season as a Position Coach, after she spent the prior two seasons with the High-A Vancouver Canadians in the same role, helping to claim a 2023 Northwest League Championship.

Inducted to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, Stephenson has enjoyed a storied multi-sport career. Initially a star hockey player at the collegiate level at Wilfrid Laurier, she claimed four conference titles and a CIS National Championship, before joining the pro ranks in the original National Women's Hockey League and the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

On the diamond, Stephenson starred for Canada's women's national baseball team from 2004 to 2018. She was twice named the team's MVP, earned an All-Star nod at third base in the 2008 IBAF World Cup Tournament, and won the 2011 Baseball Canada Jimmy Rattlesnake Award, which was renamed in her honor. She became the first woman to manage a Canadian national baseball team in 2022 when she led her squad to two wins over Team USA in the Friendship Series, then coached Ontario teams at the Women's Invitational and 16U Girls Championships before joining the Blue Jays organization.

Rodrigo Vigil joins Dunedin for his first season as a Position Coach. A former catcher, Vigil enjoyed an 11-year professional playing career. He spent 10 seasons in the Miami Marlins farm system before finishing with the Blue Jays in 2021, where he hit .275 in 34 games between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. He began his coaching career as a Bench Coach for the ACL Mariners in 2022 before returning to the Blue Jays system, where he spent the past two seasons as a Rehab Position Coach.

Antonio Caceres rounds out the on-field staff as Bullpen Coach. A lifelong member of the Blue Jays organization, Caceres signed with Toronto out of the Dominican Republic at age 17, playing in the farm system from 1995 to 1998 before transitioning to a coaching role in 2000. He has spent the past 24 years developing pitchers at the lower levels of the farm system, most recently as a Pitching Coach for the FCL Blue Jays from 2021-2024.

The Dunedin Blue Jays 2025 support staff includes Head Athletic Trainer Luke Greene, Assistant Athletic Trainer Kristen Brooks, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Zane Hunt, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Abimael Lebron, Nutritionist Kat Musial, Mental Performance Coach Caitlin Haworth, and Technology Assistant Austin Padgett.

The Dunedin Blue Jays open their 2025 Florida State League season on Friday, April 4, hosting the Clearwater Threshers (Phillies) at TD Ballpark at 6:30 p.m.

