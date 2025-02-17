Ice Flyers Announce Coaching Change

February 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced that Head Coach Gary Graham has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. The decision comes as the team faces ongoing challenges on the ice, currently sitting at the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

Gary Graham, who led the Ice Flyers to their first President's Cup championship in 2013, returned to the team in July 2023.

"We are grateful to Gary for his dedication and hard work with the Ice Flyers and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said owner Greg Harris.

In response to the team's current situation, former Ice Flyers Head Coach Rod Aldoff will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Coach Aldoff brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record, having previously led the team to three championship victories.

Regarding the interim appointment, Harris added, "Rod has been an integral part of our organization's success in the past. His familiarity with our team culture and his coaching acumen make him the right choice to guide us through the remainder of the season and become a playoff contender."

