Local Artist Aaron Carter to Perform at Ice Bears Country Night in March

February 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears are pleased to announce local country music artist Aaron Carter will be performing live at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum during the first intermission of the team's Country Night home game on Friday, March 14. Carter is an upcoming award-winning singer-songwriter based out of nearby Rockwood, Tenn.

Carter's performance will take place on the ice at the Civic Coliseum following the first period of the Ice Bears game against the Peoria Rivermen. The concert is sponsored by 100.3 the Wolf - WCYQ.

Carter began his music career with his first release "Hit Rewind" in December of 2021. He has since released more than ten singles and his 24-track debut album "This Town" was released last year, earning him placements on Spotify's New Music Friday Country, Fresh Finds Country and Next From Nashville.

In addition to a growing listener following on Spotify, Carter has headlined several regional shows in North Carolina and Tennessee, and has opened for artists such as Brandon Davis, Kasey Tyndall and Walker Montgomery.

