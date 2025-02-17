Mayhem Trade Skinner to Peoria

February 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that the team has traded goaltender Dysen Skinner to the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

Skinner, 25, from Billings, Mont., is currently with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators after being called up by the team for the third time this season last week. Skinner was signed by the Mayhem this season from the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, and had a .921 save percentage in 17 games with the team.

This is the fourth trade completed between the Rivermen and Mayhem this season, the third in a row that has involved one side receiving future considerations.

On October 23, the Mayhem acquired defenseman Nicholas Aromatario from Peoria in exchange for Michael McChesney. The Mayhem last month received both Mike Egan and Zach Nazzarett from the Rivermen in exchange for future considerations, in separate deals.

The Mayhem are in Fayetteville on Thursday morning before returning home on Friday for Racing Night at 7:00pm against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.