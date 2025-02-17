Dysen Skinner Traded and Dadadzhanov Call up Highlight Monday Rivermen Roster Moves

February 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov has been called up to the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL. In addition, Peoria has acquired goaltender Dysen Skinner for future considerations from the Macon Mayhem and has signed defenseman Timur Gavrilovich to the active roster. Finally, Peoria has released forward Jake Vaughan.

Dadadzhanov, a native of Vladivostok, Russia, is in his second season with the Rivermen and was a key member of last year's President's Cup Championship team. Dadadzhanov had ten points (two goals, eight assists) in 33 games with the Rivermen this year. This is Dadadzhanov's first ECHL call-up in his professional career.

Goaltender Dysen Skinner has played 17 games for the Macon Mayhem this year and has boasted a 2.6 goals against average and a .921 save percentage with one shutout on the season. Skinner is 6-7-1 in the SPHL this year. Skinner also has one game of experience in the ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he currently plays, and three games in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Skinner is a four-year veteran of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he played at the NCAA Division III level.

Defenseman Timur Gavrilovich was recently acquired by the Rivermen off of waivers and has now been signed by Peoria ahead of this weekend. Gavrilovich, a native of Minsk, Belarus, played for three games with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL and 26 games with the Blue Ridge Bobcats of the FPHL. Gavrilovich played at the NCAA Division III level with Buffalo State College for four seasons.

Vaughan, acquired from the Quad City Storm, has been released by the Rivermen after 10 games in which Vaughan garnered two goals and three assists for five points.

The Rivermen will play four of their next five games on home ice, starting with the Quad City Storm on Friday, February 21 at Carver Arena. The face-off for the contest between the two arch-rivals is set for 7:15 pm.

