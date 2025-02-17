Up Next: 3-Game Home Series vs Evansville

February 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The guys split their past weekend of games against the Birmingham Bulls with a 2-3 OT Loss on Friday and a 3-2 OT Win on Saturday Night. Sitting just 3 points behind the 8th seed Macon Mayhem and 5 points behind the 7th seed Evansville Thunderbolts, the team has their eyes set on an important weekend of home games that could put them back into the playoff picture.

Here's a look at this week's schedule:

MONDAY - Training Day

With the arena converting from Pensacon, the guys will head to D1 Training in Gulf Breeze to start their prep for the week ahead.

TUESDAY - FILM/PRACTICE

On Tuesday, the team will resume their regular schedule with a film session, followed by on-ice practice.

WEDNESDAY - FILM/PRACTICE

The team will continue their preparations with a film session followed by on-ice practice.

THURSDAY - FILM/PRACTICE/NAS Pensacola Visit

On Thursday, the team will finalize their game plan and complete the week's training with an on-ice practice. In the afternoon, they'll be visiting NAS Pensacola to get a tour of the facilities and spend some time at the National Aviation Museum ahead of Military Appreciation Night.

FRIDAY - college Night PRESENTED BY Pensacola State College | 7PM

Skip the library, grab your friends, rep your colors, and join us for College Night at the Hangar presented by Pensacola State College.

College students can purchase $12 tickets with their student I.D. at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

SATURDAY - Military Appreciation nIGHT PRESENTED BY Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM

The Ice Flyers are proud to honor our local military with this season's second Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. The team will be wearing specialty military jerseys that will be auctioned off with replicas being available for purchase at the game.

Military personnel, Active, retired and veterans, can purchase $12 (50% Off) lower bowl tickets for their entire party in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid identification.

Sunday - Savings Sunday presented by HCA Florida West Hospital | 4PM

This Savings Sunday, presented by HCA Florida West Hospital, we're offering an incredible merchandise blowout for the first half of the game. Score big on your favorite Ice Flyers gear with heavily discounted items available only during the first two periods. From jerseys to hats, and everything in between, this is your chance to show your team spirit while saving some serious cash. Don't miss this opportunity to stock up on Ice Flyers swag at unbeatable prices. Remember, these deals are only available for a limited time, so arrive early and get ready to shop.

