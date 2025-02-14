Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks Withdraw from AF1

February 14, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football is the home of all the excitement and unexpected action fans could want. This sometimes includes off the field as well as on the field. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks have decided that they will not participate in the 2025 AF1 season. As a result, their membership in AF1 has been terminated.

"This is one of the hardest messages any organization has to deliver," said CEO Jerry Kurz, "but it is better to eliminate concerns before the season starts than during the season, as many other leagues have had happen. The teams and staff of AF1 remain committed to delivering the best quality product to our fans on the field. We remain optimistic about the future of our league and our great sport."

"Unfortunately, the Mavericks will not take the field this season, and we are disappointed for the fans in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "They are phenomenal advocates for Arena Football, and their passion for our sport has not gone unnoticed."

The teams of Arena Football One are ready to kick off the season with the Orlando Predators taking on the Southwest Kansas Storm on March 8, 2025, in Dodge City, Kansas.

We look forward to bringing fans Sunday Nights in the Arena on VICE Sports starting on March 16. Our first VICE Sports Broadcast will be from Corpus Christi as the hometown Tritons play host to the Southwest Kansas Storm.

All games not broadcast on VICE Sports will be available to stream on EvergreenNOW. With our broadcast partners committed to the sport of Arena Football and new partnerships on the horizon, we are ready for our debut season.

"Thank you to all of our fans for your support and engagement," said Fisher. "We will not let you down this season. Together, we are going to take our sports to new heights and set it on a course for success for years to come."

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.