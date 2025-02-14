February 14 Transactions Update

Several AF1 teams enter camp this weekend and we are less than one month out from Week 0 kicking off with the Southwest Kansas Storm hosting the Orlando Predators. Here is the AF1 Transaction Update for February 14, 2025.

The following players have been released from their letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

George Pinkhardt IV Orlando OL

