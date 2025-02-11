Sidney Crosby will have a trophy named after him

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that future Rookie of the Year winners will be awarded the Sidney-Crosby Trophy, starting this season.

The first overall pick in the 2003 QMJHL Entry Draft, Crosby spent two seasons in the Q before being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He made his Penguins debut as an 18-year-old in 2005-2006.

His time with the Rimouski Océanic was a memorable one. Number 87 completed his first season with 135 points in 59 games and was named Rookie of the Year in 2003-2004.

He followed that up with 168 points, including 66 goals, in 62 games. Both years, he was named MVP of both the QMJHL and the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL), while also representing Canada at the World Junior Championships at ages 16 and 17.

In 2005, he led the Océanic to the President Cup title (now the Gilles-Courteau Trophy), before losing in the Memorial Cup final to the London Knights.

"Some of my fondest memories of hockey come from my time in the QMJHL playing for the Océanic. It is an absolute honour to have the League's Rookie of the Year Trophy named after me", said Crosby.

"The Rookie of the Year trophy did not have an official name. When the trophy committee met, Sidney Crosby's name quickly became the unanimous choice, explained QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. He has left such an important mark on the history of the Océanic and the QMJHL, and you can see how proud he is of his time with us every time he talks about it. What's more, the timing is perfect with the presentation of the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski."

During his outstanding NHL career, Crosby has won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins while earning several individual honours, including both the regular season MVP (Hart Trophy) and Playoffs MVP (Conn-Smythe Trophy) twice.

