Charlottetown Islanders to Host Mental Health Awareness Game

February 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown islanders and the Canadian Mental Health Association PEI Division (CMHA PEI), are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during the Islanders upcoming home game at Eastlink on Thursday, February 13 at 7:00pm.

The Charlottetown Islanders game on February 13 will feature:

A CMHA PEI kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health

Videos featuring Summerside Capitals players talking about the importance of mental health

Public address announcements about mental health

Puck drop with a representative from CMHA PEI and the team captains

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Charlottetown Islanders and CMHA PEI to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the Maritime Hockey League.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"We are pleased to once again be partnering with the Charlottetown Islanders in offering the Talk Today program and hosting the upcoming Awareness Game on February 13. By taking part in this, the Charlottetown Islanders are helping to decrease the stigma around mental health issues that often keeps people from getting the help they need. Nearly 60% of people with a mental health problem or illness won't seek help for fear of being labelled. It's important for all of us to encourage people to seek help if they are struggling and to make sure they know they are not alone," said Shelley Muzika, Executive Director of CMHA PEI.

"Come out to the Eastlink Centre to support Mental Health! Tt's always important to keep up with your mental health and look after yourself. It's something that everyone deals with and goes through so it's important to stay on top of it. This is a great opportunity for us players to send a message and provide an example for others to follow." said Islanders' Assistant Captain Max Jardine.

For ticket information, go to the Charlottetown Islanders web-site: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-islanders/ or call the Eastlink Centre Box Office at 902-629-6625.

For more information on the Talk Today program please go to the web-site: https://talktoday.ca/

