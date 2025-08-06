From the QMJHL to U SPORTS: Islanders Over-Agers Take the Next Step

The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to recognize the academic and athletic achievements of three of last season's over-age players - Nicolas Ruccia, Simon Hughes, and Thomas Sirman - as they continue their hockey journeys at the university level this fall. Each of these players left a lasting impact on the Islanders organization, not only for their contributions on the ice but also for their dedication to education.

"We take immense pride not only in hockey excellence but also in fostering the academic success of our players. With a strong emphasis on education, we empower our athletes to pursue their studies while preparing for future opportunities-both on and off the ice-after their time in the QMJHL." - Bruce Cluney, Education Coordinator.

This commitment to dual development is exemplified by three recent graduates who are now continuing their academic and hockey journeys

Nicolas Ruccia: From Laval to McGill

A steady and reliable presence in net, Ruccia capped off a remarkable junior hockey career last season with the Islanders after spending four years with the Cape Breton Eagles. A native of Laval, Quebec, Ruccia played five seasons in the QMJHL, quickly becoming a fan and player favourite for his leadership, perseverance, and competitive spirit.

Now, he's set to take his talents to McGill University, one of Canada's most prestigious institutions, where he will continue his education while suiting up for the Redbirds.

Simon Hughes: A Hometown Star at UPEI

Few players have represented both their team and their community quite like Hughes. The Stratford, PEI native grew up just minutes away from the Islanders' home rink and capped off his junior career last season as an assistant captain with the team. Originally drafted by Saint John, Hughes also played with the Drummondville Voltigeurs before spending much of his career wearing the Islanders' colours.

Hughes is now committed to staying close to home, joining the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers, where he will balance the demands of university-level hockey with his academic goals - continuing to inspire young athletes across the Island.

Thomas Sirman: Excellence On and Off the Ice

From the moment he arrived in Charlottetown, Sirman made an impression both on the ice and in the classroom. The Aurora, Ontario native joined the Islanders after four seasons with the Ottawa 67's and immediately demonstrated the same drive that earned him the 2024 Roger Neilson Memorial Award, given annually to the CHL's top post-secondary academic player.

Known for his commitment to his studies, Sirman will continue his academic and hockey career at Queen's University, following in the footsteps of his older brother, former Islander Will Sirman.

A Lasting Legacy

Ruccia, Hughes, and Sirman have each left a meaningful mark on the Islanders organization, proving that dedication to academics can thrive alongside the demands of elite-level hockey. As they move on to the next chapter of their careers, the Islanders organization and fans across Prince Edward Island celebrate their achievements and wish them nothing but success in the years ahead.







