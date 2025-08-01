Islanders Acquire Goaltender Vincent Gladu from Armada

August 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders made a notable move to solidify their crease heading into the 2025-26 season, acquiring goaltender Vincent Gladu and a 7th round pick in the 2026 QMJHL Draft from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for defenseman Zachary Plamondon.

Coming to the Island is goaltender Vincent Gladu, an 18-year-old from St-Constant, QC. The 6-foot, 160-pound netminder played 27 games last season with the Armada, posting a 3.04 goals-against average, a .898 save percentage, and a 10-8-7 record.

"We're excited to have Vincent Gladu in Charlottetown. Vincent had a fantastic season last year and brings valuable experience," says Goalie Coach Paul Drew. "He's a solid presence in the crease and fills a key need for us in goal. We're lucky to have him and we're very happy with our tandem."

Known as a competitive and athletic goaltender with plenty of upside, Gladu is expected to partner with Donald Hickey in Charlottetown's crease next season following the graduation of Nicolas Ruccia.

After a stellar rookie season from Hickey, the Islanders are optimistic that the tandem of Hickey and Gladu can form one of the league's most reliable goaltending duos for the upcoming campaign.

The Islanders welcome Vincent to the organization and look forward to seeing him in black and harvest gold this fall.

"The acquisition of Gladu solidifies our goaltending for the next two seasons. Vincent had a solid season in Blainville and will be a great compliment to Donald Hickey," said General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton. "It was a difficult decision to trade Zach. We appreciate his contributions to our team and wish him much success in the future."

Plamondon, 18, heads to Blainville-Boisbriand after two seasons in the Islanders' system.

Well-liked by teammates and staff alike, the Islanders thank Zachary for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career closer to home.

Single Game Tickets will be available September 8th @ 11am at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office!

The Isles will open training camp next month at the Simmons Sports Centreon Wednesday, August 20th vs. Newfoundland Regiment. Preseason Tickets are available. The full camp schedule including dates and further information is available on our website.







