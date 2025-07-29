Islanders Announce 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to unveil the 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule, bringing fans a lineup of exciting, engaging, and community-driven games all season long at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. With the support of our valued sponsors, the Islanders are proud to offer unique experiences for fans of all ages.

"Theme nights have become a tradition that our fans look forward to every season, and this year's lineup is one of our best yet. These games are about more than just hockey - they bring our community together, celebrate important causes, and create lasting memories for our fans. We're grateful to our sponsors for making these nights possible, and we can't wait to share these experiences with Islanders fans all season long." - Jason MacLean, President of the Charlottetown Islanders

Here's a look at this year's theme nights:

Home Opener - Presented by Subaru of Charlottetown

Friday, September 19 vs. Halifax

The season kicks off in style as the Islanders host the Halifax Mooseheads in the Home Opener. It will be a special night as Mooseheads Head Coach Brad Mackenzie, a proud Prince Edward Island native, makes his QMJHL head coaching debut right here at home. Thank you to Subaru of Charlottetown for helping us launch the season in a big way! Don't miss the chance to see our #7 overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, Antoine Provencher, hit the ice in an Islanders uniform!

Family Skate

Sunday, October 12 vs. Newfoundland

Bring the whole family out for a day of hockey fun, featuring a post-game skate with the Islanders. It's the perfect outing for fans of all ages.

Toonie Dog Night - Presented by Dave & Andrea No Frills

Thursday, October 16 vs. Victoriaville

Enjoy hot dogs for just $2! Thank you to Dave & Andrea's No Frills for making this tasty night possible. A fun night featuring a hot dog counter, giveaways & more!

Crocs Party

Sunday, October 26 vs. Cape Breton

Slide into the Eastlink Centre for a Crocs Party night! Fans are encouraged to show off their best Crocs style while cheering on the Islanders. First 500 fans will take home an Islanders Croc Charm.

Military Appreciation - Themed Jerseys

Saturday, November 8 vs. Halifax

A night to honour and thank the men and women who serve our country. The Islanders will wear special military-themed jerseys in tribute.

Hockey Fights Cancer - Themed Jerseys

Friday, November 14 vs. Quebec

An emotional night dedicated to raising awareness and supporting the fight against cancer. Players will wear Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, with initiatives throughout the evening to honour survivors and remember loved ones.

Teddy Bear Toss - Presented by The Brick

Sunday, December 14 vs. Halifax

A holiday tradition continues! Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and toss them on the ice after the Islanders' first goal. The bears will be donated to children in need. A huge thank you to The Brick for supporting this wonderful cause.

School Day Game - Presented by Subaru

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Cape Breton

One of the loudest days of the season returns, as students fill the Eastlink Centre for a special weekday game. Thanks to Subaru for helping us host this exciting event.

Y2K Night

Friday, January 9 vs. Halifax

We're bringing back the era of frosted tips, flip phones, and boy band mania! From NSYNC to the Backstreet Boys, you'll be saying "I Want It That Way" as the Eastlink Centre transforms into a full-on Y2K party. The Islanders will hit the ice for a night of nostalgia you won't want to miss. First 500 fans will take home a foam Islanders microphone

Toonie Dog Night - Presented by Dave & Andrea No Frills

Thursday, January 22 vs. Sherbrooke

Country Night - Presented by CFCY 95.1 FM - Themed Jerseys

Friday, February 6 vs. Newfoundland

Dust off your cowboy boots for Country Night, featuring live country hits, fun in-game entertainment, and themed jerseys on the ice. Thank you to CFCY 95.1 FM, the Island's country station, for partnering on this fan-favourite night. This was a huge success last season and we're looking to make it even better this year!

Islander Day

Monday, February 16 vs. Cape Breton

Celebrate Islander Day with the whole family at the rink. Expect fun giveaways, family-friendly activities, and a special celebration of our Islander spirit.

Kids Run the Show

Sunday, March 1 vs. Blainville-Boisbriand

IT'S BACK! The kids are taking over! From in-game hosting to music choices, this game will be all about letting our youngest fans call the shots.

Superhero Day - Themed Jerseys

Sunday, March 15 vs. Saint John

Cap off the theme night schedule by suiting up with your favourite superhero. The Islanders will wear special superhero-themed jerseys, while fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite heroes.

The Islanders would like to thank all our sponsors, partners, and fans for making these special events possible. With an incredible season ahead, we can't wait to see you at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for these unforgettable nights!

Single Game Tickets will be available September 8th @ 11am at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office!

The Isles will open training camp next month at the Simmons Sports Centreon Wednesday, August 20th vs. Newfoundland Regiment. Preseason Tickets are available HERE. The full camp schedule including dates and further information is available on our website.







