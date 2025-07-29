Training Camp Week 1 Schedule

July 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The return to the ice for your Halifax Mooseheads is quickly approaching. The team will assemble in Dartmouth on August 16th for the start of 2025 Training Camp presented by GoodLife Fitness. Camp begins with registration day for the players at the 4Pad while on ice sessions begin the following morning.

Players will take part in Green vs White Intrasquad games twice daily on Sunday, August 17th and Monday, August 18th which are free for fans to attend. The team will skate on Rink B to start camp due to RBC Centre hosting the Lacrosse Minor Box Nationals. See the schedule below.

Halifax will play a total of four preseason games - all against the Cape Breton Eagles - with the two home games being held in Upper Tantallon and Truro. The Mooseheads and Eagles meet at St. Margaret's Centre in Upper Tantallon on Wednesday, August 20th at 7pm and at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro on Saturday, August 23rd at 4pm. Tickets for both games will go on sale Tuesday, August 5th.

Tickets for Upper Tantallon can be purchased HERE

Tickets for Truro can be purchased HERE

A full training camp roster will be released in August.

WEEK 1 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Sunday, August 17th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Monday, August 18th Green vs White Intrasquad 9am RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Green vs White Intrasquad 3pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Tuesday, August 19th Preseason @ Cape Breton 7pm Centre 200 - Sydney

Wednesday, August 20th Preseason vs Cape Breton 7pm St. Margaret's Centre - Upper Tantallon

Thursday, August 21st Practice 10am-1pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Friday, August 22nd Practice 9am-12pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

Saturday, August 23rd Preseason vs Cape Breton 4pm Rath Eastlink Community Centre - Truro

Sunday, August 24th Practice 10am-1pm RBC Centre - Dartmouth

*Practice times subject to change







