Mooseheads Name Hepditch Associate Coach

July 21, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, N.S. - The Halifax Mooseheads announced the hiring of Josh Hepditch as Associate Coach on Monday.

The 40-year-old native of Fredericton, NB spent seven seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Moncton Wildcats before joining the University of New Brunswick as an Associate Coach of the Men's program in 2024-25.

"I'm very thankful to the Simon Family, Cam Russell and Brad MacKenzie for the trust and opportunity to join the Mooseheads Family. I'm looking forward to working with this first-class organization and incredible staff to continue building on the success they have had over the years," Hepditch said.

Josh has an impressive coaching resume that spans 13 years following his lengthy playing career. He has also served as Head Coach of New Brunswick's Canada Winter Games team and was an Assistant Coach for Canada Black U17 Capital City Challenge in Ottawa.

"Josh is a coach that I've had a lot of respect for, having coached against him for a number of years," said Head Coach Brad MacKenzie."He has a track record of excellent work with defencemen and special teams units. I'm excited to have Josh join our coaching staff and to work alongside him."

MacKenzie was named Head Coach earlier this month after Andrew Lord accepted the Head Coaching role with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

"We are so excited to welcome Josh to the Mooseheads family. He has numerous years of experience coaching at our level and is a terrific culture fit. Josh comes highly regarded from many we've spoken to in hockey circles, and together with Brad, Morgan, and Chuck, we truly feel this coaching staff is the best fit to take us to new heights," said Sam Simon, Chairman and Owner of the Halifax Mooseheads and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

As a player, Josh spent four seasons as a defenceman with the Moncton Wildcats and wore a letter as an Alternate Captain in 2006 when he helped the team reach the Memorial Cup Final against the Quebec Remparts. Following his QMJHL career, he played for the University of New Brunswick from 2007-2011 and was a part of three National Championship winning teams.

The Halifax Mooseheads will open training camp next month at the Dartmouth 4Pad. The full camp schedule including dates and further information will be released in the coming weeks.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

Mooseheads Name Hepditch Associate Coach - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.