Mooseheads Select Russian Oleg Kulebyakin
July 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
Your Halifax Mooseheads added a major piece to the forward group on Wednesday when the team selected Russian Oleg Kulebyakin with the ninth overall pick in the CHL Import Draft.
The 5-foot-10 winger weighs 170 pounds and scored 77 points in 33 games with the Carolina Junior Hurricanes U16 AAA last season. Kulebyakin had 33 goals and 39 assists to place second on his team in scoring and was coached by former NHL stars Justin Williams and Ryan Smyth.
Kulebyakin (January 11th, 2008) who hails from St. Petersburg, Russia, shoots left and plays right wing. He added another 15 points in nine games with the Junior Hurricanes in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League 16U last season.
The Mooseheads will make their next pick at 70th overall in the second round of the CHL Import Draft.
