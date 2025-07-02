Eagles Select Two Euro-Born Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







This morning, the Cape Breton Eagles selected two skaters in the annual Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

At pick #31, the Eagles selected Swiss-born forward Maxime Sauthier from the Genève-Serviette U-17 program in Switzerland.

Sauthier stands at 6'2, 176 pounds and amounted eleven goals, 26 assists in 42 games last season. He also scored four goals and eleven assists in 23 games with the Swiss U17 national team.

He is just the second Swiss-born player selected by the Eagles in CHL Import Draft history.

"Maxime is very explosive," said club general manager Sylvain Couturier. "He is a big frame, and plays a solid two-way game. Our scouts seen him play and he resembles a similar playing style as Xavier Daigle. We are excited to have him."

With their second and final pick in this year's draft, the Eagles selected Czech-born forward Adam Klaus from the Lausanne HC U20 program in Switzerland.

Klaus stands at 5'11, 165 pounds and is the nephew of former NHL player Jakub Voracek.

Last season he scored 16 goals and 19 assists in 46 games while also playing with the Czechia U17 team where he scored one goal and two assists in nine games.

"We love his offensive upside," said Couturier. "He is very dynamic. I think where he excels the most is with his creativity. His offensive mind is what really makes him stand out as well."







