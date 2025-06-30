Eagles Cournoyer, Murphy Selected in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

For the second year in a row, a Cape Breton Eagles goaltender and a defenceman heard their names called at the annual NHL Entry Draft.

In what can only be described as "a childhood dream come true", Eagles goaltender Alexis Cournoyer was selected by his hometown Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round, 145th overall.

Cournoyer, 19, was ranked 16th amongst North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft and was one of two net-minders to hear their named called by the Canadiens in this year's draft.

Cournoyer was acquired by the Eagles in December while fellow Eagles goaltender Jakub Milota was away at the World Junior Championships. After playing the first half of the season with the Junior A Truro Bearcats, Cournoyer finished with an outstanding 1.82 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in 21 starts with his new QMJHL club.

Earlier this month, Cournoyer committed to Cornell University in the NCAA.

Eagles 17-year-old d-man Will Murphy took the first step in his professional hockey career on Saturday when he was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round, 172nd overall.

Murphy, (Miscouche, PE) finished his first full QMJHL season this past year, after playing his first season of Junior with his hometown Summerside Capitals of the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

Leading into Friday and Saturday's draft, Murphy was ranked 97th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

At 6'4, 209 pounds, Murphy played a physical roll on the Eagles blue line while also added two goals and two assists in 54 games.







