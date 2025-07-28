Eagles Loan Forward Angelo Fullerton to Sea Dogs

July 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today that the club has loaned 2006-born forward Angelo Fullerton to the Saint John Sea Dogs for their 2025 training camp.

Fullerton (Quispamsis, NB), has played the last three seasons with the Eagles after being drafted in the 10th round, 163rd overall in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft. During his time with the Eagles, he scored 19 goals and 21 assists in 156 regular season games as well as five goals and one assist in 24 playoff games.

"Angelo has been great for our organization over the past three years, I am happy that he has a chance to go back home for his 20-year-old season," said Couturier. "He deserves the chance to keep playing in this league after being such a good Eagle for these last few years."

Couturier said Fullerton will attend Saint John's camp in August, if the Sea Dogs decide not to keep him on their main roster, his rights will be returned back to Cape Breton. If Fullerton makes the Sea Dogs roster, the loan will turn into a trade where the Eagles will acquire a 6th round pick in 2027.

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to wish Angelo the best of luck with Saint John at their camp!







