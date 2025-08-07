2025 Training Camp Rosters and Schedule Set

August 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The 2025 Cape Breton Eagles Training Camp kicks off Friday, August 15 at Centre 200. Check out the projected rosters for Team Fleury and Team Dubois, as well as the full on-ice schedule which will be open to fans free of charge.

Both rosters, as well as the schedule are subject to change at any time.

Team Dubois:

F - OLIVIER CHARRON

F - DREW MURPHY

F - MALCOLM MACDONALD

F - LUCAS NOVAK

F - HUGO CHARRON

F - JACOB PINEAU

F - ARNAUD DUCHESNE

F - MAXIME SAUTHIER

F - ZACHARY CARRIER

F - CARTER FOGARTY

F - LIAM ORAVSKY

F - CHARLIE MACLEOD

F - EVAN LYVER

D - WILLIAM DUBE

D - LOIC MBURANUMWE

D - KRIS SOJA

D - MASON COOK

D - NOAH LEVY

D - LOGAN FOOTE

D - RAY MACDOUGALL

G - CONNOR TOWLE

G - SAM BERTHIAUME

Team Fleury

F - SAM BOYER

F - SAM ROCCA

F - JACOB HARTLIN

F - BLAKE BURKE

F - DEREK ANDREWS

F - MAVRIK DUHAIME

F - OWEN BELL

F - DECLAN MACLAUGHLIN

F - TRISTAN RICHARD

F - OWEN BURKE

F - CAIDEN PELLEGRINO

F - BEN LEFEBVRE

F - ADAM KLAUS

F - MATHYS MORRISETTE

D - JULIEN NADEAU

D - NOAH JETTELSON

D - EASTON ANELLO

D - WILLIAM ST. JAMES

D - JAX GINNISH

D - RILEY CREELMAN

G - JAKE POIRIER

G - LOUCA CONNOLLY

G - MARC-OLIVIER PILOTE

Training Camp Schedule

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

FRI. AUG. 15 Team Fleury Practice 4:00 PM Centre 200

Team Dubois Practice 5:00 PM Centre 200

SAT. AUG. 16 Team Fleury Practice 8:45AM Centre 200

Team Dubois Practice 9:45AM Centre 200

Game - Fleury vs Dubois 7:30 PM Centre 200

SUN. AUG. 17 Team Dubois Practice 8:45 AM Centre 200

Team Fleury Practice 9:45 AM Centre 200

Game - Fleury vs Dubois 7:30 PM Centre 200

MON. AUG. 18 Team Fleury Practice 8:45AM Centre 200

Team Dubois Practice 9:45 AM Centre 200

Game - Fleury vs Dubois 7:30 PM Centre 200

TUE. AUG. 19 Pratice - Non Dressed Players 9:45 AM Centre 200

EAGLES VS MOOSEHEADS 7:00 PM Centre 200

WED. AUG. 20 Practice - Veterans & Non Dressed Players 9:45 AM Centre 200

Practice - Veterans & Non Dressed Players 3:30 PM Centre 200

EAGLES VS MOOSEHEADS 7:00 PM Tantallon, NS

THU. AUG. 21 Practice - Veterans 9:30 AM Centre 200

Practice - Team Black (TBA) 2:15 PM Centre 200

Practice - Team White (TBA) 3:30 PM Centre 200

FRI. AUG. 22 Team Black Practice 8:45 AM Centre 200

Team White Practice 9:45 AM Centre 200

Game - Black vs White 7:30 PM Centre 200

SAT. AUG. 23 Practice - Non Dressed Players 8:30 AM Centre 200

Practice - Non Dressed Players 3:30 PM Centre 200

EAGLES VS MOOSEHEADS 4:00 PM Truro, NS

SUN. AUG. 24 Practice - All Players 10:30 AM Centre 200

Practice - All Players 3:30 PM Centre 200

MON. AUG. 25 Practice - All Players 10:30 AM Centre 200

Practice - All Players 3:30 PM Centre 200

TUE. AUG. 26 Practice - All Players 10:30 AM Centre 200







