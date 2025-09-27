Eagles Host Wildcats in Opening Night Rematch

Published on September 27, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







After an electrifying home opening night at Centre 200, the Cape Breton Eagles & Moncton Wildcats will run it back tonight at Centre 200. It will be a historic evening at Centre 200 for a long time fixture of Eagles hockey, as prior to the game the Eagles will honour outgoing public address announcer Dave LeBlanc. LeBlanc will take to the mic for the final time, leaving the position he has held since the Eagles' inception in 1997.

Last night Moncton captured a 3-2 victory in a shootout, the first shootout for both teams this season, and the first extra time game for the Eagles. Eliot Litalien, playing in his 100th QMJHL game, was a hero for the Eagles, scoring the game tying goal with less than a second left in the third period. Both Litalien and Reece Peitzsche, the Eagle goal scorers last night, were making their home ice debuts after off-season trades.

After Grayden Robertson-Palmer, Eerik Wallenius, Teddy Mutryn and Carl-Otto Magnusson were reassigned to the Wildcats earlier in the week, Moncton received additional good news when Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond arrived in time for the game. The two 20 year old goaltenders, Guimond and Eagles' netminder Felix Hamel, were both exceptional in goal, stopping 34 of 36 & 30 of 32 shots respectively.

Similar to their opponents, the Cape Breton blueline received a boost last night with the return of defensemen Tomas Lavoie (Utah) and Will Murphy (Detroit) from NHL training camps. For Lavoie, it was a special night at Centre 200, as it was first time wearing the captain's "C".

Despite it being a first time matchup on the young season, last night's game saw both teams display feistiness often seen between divisional rivals. With both teams each holding a win, a regulation loss, and an extra time loss on their record, tonight's game may well offer more of the same for two teams evenly matched to start the season.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/bTPdd

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/8S28l

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/31939/

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

1-1-1-0 RECORD 1-1-0-1

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-1

12GF/14GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 10GF/9GA

Alex Mercier (5 points in 3 games) LEADING SCORER Eliot Litalein (5 points in 3 games)

2/10 POWER PLAY 1/11

5/14 PENALTY KILL 10/10

Riley Sampson NJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







