How Caden Kelly's Hockey Career Changed Overnight

by Jessica Lock

Published on December 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Earlier in the week, I had the opportunity to interview 19-year-old Caden Kelly, who spoke about his daily routine and the strong connections he had with his hockey teammates playing for the Ottawa 67's. Then, suddenly by the weekend, he was on the move, traded to the Cape Breton Eagles in a shift that not only moved him across the country but changed his season overnight.

This move came after four years with the OHL's Ottawa 67's, where Kelly wore number 28 on the right wing. The 67's are the only team that Kelly has played for outside of the nine years he spent with the Mississauga Senators in the GTHL.

When asked about his initial reactions to the trade, he laughed as he said, "First finding out that it was an English-speaking city was kind of a relief."

He described his earliest feelings as a mix of shock, surprise, and excitement.

As the navy blue seats line the stands, Center 200 - Cape Breton's home arena - becomes Kelly's new home. Here, he will need to adjust to a new jersey, new fans, and a new team. Hopping on the ice, Kelly is not one you want to run into. In addition to his physical and competitive game, he adds "I got good speed, [and a] good shot."

The Eagles have a fresh young team and are looking to Kelly to bring more offense to the table. Coming from the "shutdown, keep-it-simple" style Ottawa played, Kelly is excited to adjust to a new offensive approach in Cape Breton. In a statement published by the Cape Breton Eagles, the general manager of the Eagles, Sylvain Couturier, said, "We're happy to have Caden be a part of the organization. He brings a lot of experience at the junior level, and we think he will be a big part in helping our younger players grow."

Off the ice, you can find Kelly on the green, where he spends most of his free time golfing. Summer days often go the same way, he explains, "I'll go to the gym, skate in the mornings, then pretty much go straight to the golf course."

With games Friday to Sunday, and weekdays filled with training and practice, Kelly doesn't get to see family often. For five days during the season at Christmas when he does get to go home, however, he cherishes it. When asked about his greatest motivation, Kelly was quick to say his family. Growing up with his younger sister Autumn Kelly - who plays hockey as well - he said it was "kind of like little sibling rivalry [which was] a good motivator." He adds, "my dad has always pushed me since I could skate."

When speaking with Kelly's sister Autumn, she painted a very different perspective of her older brother. She described Kelly as "one of the kindest people I know - He kind of looks like Mr. Tough Guy, but he's just not like that at all." She explains, "Off the ice, he's a completely different person, he wouldn't hurt a fly." Although they used to butt heads when they were younger, Kelly says, "as we've gotten older, we've definitely grown a lot closer." As they make time to call during the season and push each other with their shared competitive edge in the summer, they continue to grow closer. His sister adds, "He inspires me in every aspect." Growing up, she explains, "He was a really good role model for me to look up to," recalling how he helped her with homework at home and how, on the ice, he was always someone she could look up to as they both skated with 28 on their backs.

Kelly has always made space for academics alongside his hockey career. Kelly attended Blythe Academy, a private high school in Ottawa, followed by online university-level courses through Carleton University. He said, "I think it's still good to do something [to] keep your brain sharp." Looking ahead, he hopes to play NCAA hockey while earning a business-related degree.

As for his season with the Ottawa 67's before the trade, it's fair to say things weren't going the way he'd hoped. "About a week before the regular season started, I ended up tearing the TFCC in my wrist," he explained. The TFCC is made up of ligaments and cartilage that help stabilize the wrist. "I tried to play through it during practice the next day but couldn't really shoot a puck."

After seeing a doctor, it was confirmed that the injury was due to overuse. Despite the diagnosis, Kelly stayed committed to recovery, attending physio and strength training, and even continuing to work on conditioning. "I'd be on the ice without a glove on the one hand, just bag skating myselffor hours," he said.

When reflecting on his time playing for the 67's, Kelly remains optimistic. "You know, I don't think I was getting the most out of playing in Ottawa, so I think the trades actually worked out pretty well for me." With Cape Breton's young team, Kelly steps in as the experienced player counted on to guide younger teammates, a responsibility he didn't get to experience growing up on the 67's.

Still, he has strong ties to his former teammates. He spent more than three years playing alongside many of them, and not seeing those familiar faces every day is what he'll miss most. Despite the distance, he stays in touch regularly. As he adjusts to the change, he admits, "The toughest thing is walking into the rink and not seeing the usual faces."

As he settles into Cape Breton, balancing school, hockey, and free time, Kelly is adjusting to a new team, new routines, and a new environment. He's already off to a great start, having landed his first two goals with the Eagles. The trade may have shifted his season overnight, but it has also opened the door to new challenges, new opportunities, and a chance to leave his mark on a young, ambitious team.







