Sea Dogs Announce Update to Hockey Operations Structure

Published on December 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs announced an update to the club's hockey operations structure on Monday.

President Trevor Georgie will assume the responsibilities of general manager. Georgie previously served as GM from 2016 to 2023 and guided the Sea Dogs to championships in 2017 and 2022. Travis Crickard will continue as head coach.

"Travis is an excellent coach. This adjustment allows him to focus fully on leading our group on the ice, which is where he makes the greatest impact. Our club has traditionally operated with separate GM and head coach roles, and returning to that model is the right step for our team at this time," said Georgie.

Crickard joined the organization in 2021 as an assistant coach and was part of the 2022 Memorial Cup championship staff. He became head coach in 2022 and added GM responsibilities in 2024.

The Sea Dogs now turn their attention to a three-game road trip in Quebec this week, starting Wednesday night at 8 p.m. against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. The QMJHL's Christmas trade window opens Friday, Dec. 19.

