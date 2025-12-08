Caleb Desnoyers Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Moncton Wildcats center, Caleb Desnoyers. In three games, the 18-year-old from St-Hyacinthe, Quebec scored three times and added six assists as the front-running Wildcats went 3-0-0-0 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, Desnoyers scored twice and added a pair of assists as the Cats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-4. Desnoyers also recorded a +1 rating on the evening and won 13 of his 24 faceoffs. It all added up for a first star performance for the third-year veteran.

Back home on Saturday night, Desnoyers was again the first star of the contest. On this night, it would be a defensive battle and the Cats' captain was in on all his team's offence, opening the scoring midway through the first period, then chipping in with a pair of third period assists as the Wildcats downed the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-1. It was also a phenomenal night at the dots for Desnoyers, who went 11-for-14.

On Sunday afternoon in Saint John, the Wildcats got off to a slow start against their provincial rivals. Down 2-0 early, Moncton stormed back with four unanswered tallies to make it points in nine straight games with a 4-2 triumph over the Sea Dogs. Desnoyers also kept his personal point streak alive at nine games with a pair of assists, including a helper on the eventual game-winner. The win vaulted the Wildcats over Chicoutimi into top spot in the QMJHL standings by one point, though the Saguenéens still hold a game in hand.

Desnoyers, who did not suit up until late October while recovering from off-season surgery, has posted 22 points in 16 games. The reigning QMJHL playoff MVP after his performance with the Champion Wildcats last spring, Desnoyers was selected fourth overall by the Utah Mammoth at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







