Sea Dogs Acquire Justin Gendron from Drakkar

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired forward Justin Gendron from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, the team announced Tuesday. In return, the Sea Dogs sent their 2028 fourth-round pick and 2027 eighth-round pick to the Drakkar.

Originally from Dieppe, N.B., Gendron is in his fifth season in the QMJHL after being selected 14th overall by the Victoriaville Tigres in the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games this season.

Last season, the six-foot-two, 188-pound right winger recorded 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games split between the Tigres and Drakkar. Gendron also posted eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 games during the 2025 Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.