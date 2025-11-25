QMJHL announces winners of the Dr. Sylvain Simard Awards

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce the three winners of the Dr. Sylvain Simard Awards for the 2024-2025 season. These awards recognize the academic excellence of our student-athletes in science courses, highlighting their commitment to their studies and their academic success.

Gold Award

Riley Sampson - $2,500 Scholarship

Moncton Wildcats

Riley Sampson, a member of the Moncton Wildcats since the 2023-2024 season, stands out for his outstanding academic achievements. Last year, he completed four university courses, including three science courses, earning impressive grades of A-, A+ and A. He is currently pursuing engineering studies at the University of New Brunswick (UNB).

Silver Award

Aiden McCullough - $1,500 Scholarship

Cape Breton Eagles

Aiden McCullough, who joined the Cape Breton Eagles last season, has demonstrated great dedication to his studies. Last year, he completed six courses at Sydney Academy, including three science courses, in which he maintained an average of 90%. He is currently attending Cape Breton University, where he is specializing in communications and marketing.

Bronze Award

Alonso Gosselin - $1,000 Scholarship

Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Alonso Gosselin, a defenseman with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens since 2023, also distinguishes himself through his academic excellence. Last year, he completed eight natural science courses at Cégep de Chicoutimi, including five science courses, while maintaining an average of nearly 85%. This season, he continues his studies at Cégep de Chicoutimi, where he is enrolled in four courses for the 2025 fall semester, including three in science.

-

"Our players receive strong academic support and manage to balance school and hockey very well, said Commissioner Mario Cecchini. Riley, Aiden and Alonso have managed to stand out - and in science courses, no less - which is no small feat. Congratulations to them! And thank you to Dr. Sylvain Simard for his generosity."

"I am very proud of our student-athletes who excel both on the ice and in the classroom. I warmly congratulate them on their success in science, recognized by the Sylvain Simard Award, which reflects their discipline and exemplary commitment," added Valérie Monette, Director of the Scholastic Program at the QMJHL.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.