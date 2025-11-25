Registration Now Open for Islanders' U9 Jamboree

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to welcome young hockey players from across the province to this season's U9 Jamboree, taking place on January 10, 2026. All participating teams will also be invited to attend the Islanders' home game the next day on January 11, 2026, when we host the Gatineau Olympiques.

For many of these kids, it's an opportunity to enjoy the game, meet our players, and be part of a great atmosphere. We're proud to support grassroots hockey on PEI and help create memories that will last long after the day is over. - President of Operations Jason MacLean

Buy Tickets to our game on Jan. 11 vs. Gatineau online here or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.