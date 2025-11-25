Eagles Make 2 Roster Moves
Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release
The Cape Breton Eagles have announced Tuesday that Jack Brauti and Sam Rocca have been released by the team.
"The organization and I wish them the best of luck in their future" Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier said.
Jack Brauti was signed by the Eagles on September 18th, 2025. He played 19 games, registering 9 points.
Sam Rocca was an undrafted Free Agent signing by the Eagles in 2024. This season Rocca had 5 points in 19 games played.
Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics
