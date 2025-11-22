Eagles Look to Even Weekend Set with Phoenix

Published on November 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

This evening the Cape Breton Eagles will have their second- and last- chance to record a home win in the month of November this evening in Sherbrooke in a rematch of a tightly played game last night.

In a month that sees the Eagles play seven road games (including a 3-1-0-1 road trip to start November), the Eagles kicked off a weekend set against the Phoenix with a 3-1 defeat on Friday night, including an empty netter. Generating shots wasn't a problem for Cape Breton, particularly with 23 shots in the first two periods, but had trouble solving Kyan Labbé who was exceptional in the Sherbrooke goal. Lucas Romeo & Tomas Lavoie lead the physical play for the home team with eight and five hits, respectively.

While the Eagles were able to hold off Sherbrooke's top three point getters- Thomas Rousseau, Robin Benoit, and Mavrick Lachance were all over a point per game clip before Friday but were held scoreless. Instead it was Sherbrooke's defense that led the offense, as Jean-Félix Lapointe & Sydney Gagnon both found the back of the net.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's rematch!

SHERBROOKE CAPE BRETON

4th, Western Conference 12-7-2-0 (Away: 5-4-1-0) RECORD 9th Eastern Conference, 7-9-1-4 (Home: 1-5-1-2)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-1

75GF/76GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 47GF/63GA

Thomas Rousseau (22 points in 21 games) LEADING SCORER Romain Litalien (17 points in 21 games)

5th, 26% POWER PLAY 17th, 13.6%

6th, 82.7% PENALTY KILL 1st, 89.2%

Chad Bellemare, Olivier Lampron iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Eliot Litalien, Samuel Boyer







