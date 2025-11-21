Eagles Open Home Weekend against Phoenix

After a lengthy road trip, the Cape Breton Eagles have returned home, and are ready for their only home games in the month of November against a competitive Sherbrooke Phoenix team.

The Eagles are coming off of a five game road trip through Newfoundland & Quebec that saw the team post a 3-1-1 record. The Cape Breton goaltending duo of Félix Hamel & Connor Towle was a key ingredient, as the two netminders combined for a .953 save percentage through the five games. Romain Litalien led the offense, notching seven points in five games.

Fans at Centre 200 will be seeing a new look Eagles team of sorts. Both of the Eagles' NHL drafted defensemen, Tomas Lavoie (Utah) & Will Murphy (Detroit) returned to action during the trip from lengthy absences, while the Eagles added depth on the backend during the trip with free agent Braeden Van Gelder. Tonight will also mark the Eagle debut of 19 year old forward Caden Kelly, who played 180 games with the Ottawa 67s and scored ten goals last season.

Tonight's opposition is a Sherbrooke club that finds itself in the top half of the league, in part due to strong special teams (ranking in the top five in both categories.) Up front, Thomas Rousseau, Robin Benoit, and Mavrik Lachance are all producing a point her game. Rousseau, along with Florent Houle (16 points in 16 games) were both given "C" rankings by NHL Central Scouting as projected fourth or fifth round 2026 NHL draft choices. On the backend, Louis-Alex Tremblay is fourth in scoring among defensemen.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

SHERBROOKE CAPE BRETON

4th, Western Conference 11-7-2-0 (Away: 4-4-1-0) RECORD 9th Eastern Conference, 7-8-1-4 (Home: 1-4-1-2)

0-2-1-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-1

72GF/75GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 46GF/60GA

Wednesday, Sherbrooke 1 @ Moncton 6 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 3 @ Rimouski 4

Thomas Rousseau (22 points in 20 games) LEADING SCORER Romain Litalien (17 points in 20 games)

4th, 26.3%, POWER PLAY 17th, 14.1%

5th, 82.2% PENALTY KILL 1st, 89%

Chad Bellemare, Olivier Lampron, Cameron Haye iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Eliot Litalien







