Regiment Downed 6-1 by Remparts

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment fell 6-1 to the Quebec Remparts on Friday night at the Videotron Centre.

Alex Desruisseaux opened the scoring just two minutes in for the home team to make it 1-0 Quebec early on before a pair of late goals from the Remparts in the opening period had them ahead 3-0 going into the first intermission.

Sandwiched between a pair of Remparts goals, Louis-François Bélanger managed to get the Regiment on the board in the second period but would go into the third trailing 5-1.

Nikita Ovcharov nabbed his second of the night in the 3rd to seal a 6-1 victory for the hosts.

These two go again once more on Saturday at 5:30pm NL time before the Regiment head home to host the Halifax Mooseheads to close out the month of November. Tickets for the Halifax series and the rest of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.