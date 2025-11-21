Charlottetown's Comeback Bid Falls Short in Saint John

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders couldn't carry over their early momentum on Wednesday night, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first of three straight road games.

The matchup featured plenty of storylines, including Dylan MacKinnon's 250th regular-season game, but despite flashes of strong play, the Isles couldn't overcome Saint John's pressure or capitalize late.

The game began with a strange one, as an awkward bounce off the end boards landed on the stick of Matthew Krayer, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead just three minutes in. Charlottetown responded instantly: Anthony Flanagan ripped home his second goal in as many games, finishing a setup from Ross Campbell and Nathan Leek to tie it 1-1 just 36 seconds later.

A Saint John penalty midway through the period handed the Isles their first powerplay, but it was Donald Hickey - who entered the night leading the QMJHL in wins - coming up big with a huge shorthanded breakaway stop to keep things level.

Moments later, Jacob Beaulieu scored right out of the box to restore the Sea Dogs' lead, and Elliot Dubé added another to make it 3-1 as Saint John continued to press.

Charlottetown clawed back late in the frame, with Leek and Campbell connecting on a perfectly executed 2-on-1 to bring the Isles within one. Despite a 10-9 shot advantage for Charlottetown, they trailed 3-2 after 20 minutes.

The second period brought tighter, more structured hockey from both sides. The Isles earned another chance on the man advantage early, but a missed open net kept them from equalizing. Hickey responded with a highlight-reel save on a 2-on-1 to steady things defensively.

The Islanders killed off their first penalty of the night and carried a narrow 14-13 shot edge into the third but still trailed 3-2.

Charlottetown finally broke through on the powerplay early in the final period, with Matt Butler burying the tying goal just 43 seconds in to make it 3-3.

The game tightened into a back-and-forth battle from there, though a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct call against Ross Campbell handed Saint John a key powerplay mid-period. The Isles killed it off thanks to a massive blocked shot from Flanagan, but momentum soon shifted again.

Shortly after the kill, Zachary Morin capitalized on a scramble in front to give Saint John a 4-3 lead.

Charlottetown pressed late and pulled Hickey for the extra attacker, but an empty-net goal from Olivier Groulx widened the gap. After a late Isles powerplay, Groulx struck again into the vacant net to seal a 6-3 victory for the Sea Dogs.

Final shots were 25-22 for Saint John as Charlottetown drops another tough one despite moments of strong play, a milestone night for MacKinnon, and standout efforts from Flanagan, Butler, and Hickey.

The Islanders continue their road swing Sunday in Moncton taking on the Wildcats as they look to bounce back and regain momentum.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.