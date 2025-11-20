MacKinnon Hits 250 Games as Isles Face Sea Dogs

Published on November 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road tonight to open a three-game road swing that begins-and eventually ends-in Saint John, as they take on the Sea Dogs at TD Station. With both teams hunting for consistency and crucial points in the standings, tonight's matchup sets the stage for an important final stretch of November hockey.

This evening also marks a major milestone for Islanders veteran defenceman Dylan MacKinnon, who will skate in his 250th QMJHL game. The 20-year-old blue-liner has carved out an impressive junior career, having suited up for Halifax, Moncton-where he captured a QMJHL championship-and now Charlottetown. His experience and leadership continue to anchor the Islanders' back end as the team pushes toward the top of the East.

These two clubs have seen each other once already this season, a thrilling contest at the Eastlink Centre that ended in a 4-3 overtime win for Charlottetown. Nathan Leek played the hero that night with the OT winner, and he enters tonight's game on a tear with 13 goals, placing him among the league's top scorers.

The goaltending matchup is set to be a focal point. Saint John turns to Raphaël Courchesne, while the Islanders counter with Donald Hickey, who continues to impress as the league leader in wins and currently sits 5th in GAA. With both teams having won just four of their last ten games, strong performances in net could be the difference.

Fans will also keep a close eye on Alexis Joseph, the 1st overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft. Fresh off winning gold with Team Canada alongside Islanders rookie Antoine Provencher, Joseph has quickly made his mark in the league with 6 goals and 12 points in 14 games.

Charlottetown enters tonight on a high after a massive win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs last week. With momentum on their side, the Isles now sit just one point back of Chicoutimi for first place in the East, and they'll look to continue their strong start with another statement game on the road.

