Islanders Come up Short on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Look to Bounce Back Tonight vs. Drummondville

Published on November 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders battled hard on Hockey Fights Cancer Night but couldn't overcome a steady parade to the penalty box, falling 5-2 to the visiting Quebec Remparts on Thursday at the Eastlink Centre.

Despite strong moments at even strength and a surge of emotion throughout the night, the Isles were forced to chase the game for most of the evening as Quebec capitalized on special teams opportunities.

Charlottetown found themselves behind early as Quebec struck on their first powerplay of the night, taking a 1-0 lead four minutes into the opening frame. The Islanders dealt with four penalties in the period and spent much of the opening twenty on their heels.

A big hit from Marcus Kearsey and a late push at 5-on-5 helped stabilize things, but the Isles trailed 1-0 with shots 11-9 for Quebec after one.

The second period started in the worst possible way. Already shorthanded, the Isles were dealt a delay-of-game penalty just 20 seconds in, giving Quebec an extended 5-on-3. The Remparts took advantage to make it 2-0.

But the Islanders didn't fold.

Tyler Peddle dropped the gloves in a pummelling that fired up the bench, and soon after Anthony Flanagan stole the puck and went coast-to-coast to score a highlight-reel shorthanded marker, pulling the Isles within one.

Charlottetown controlled long stretches at 5-on-5, but penalty trouble continued to plague them. Eight minors after two periods alone. Despite the adversity, the Isles trailed just 2-1 heading into the final frame.

An uncalled hook just 30 seconds into the third led to Quebec's third goal, a turning point that swung the momentum for good. Quebec added two more shortly after to make it 5-1.

Matt Butler provided a bright spot late, finishing a gorgeous setup from Kearsey on a night packed with emotion, but the Isles couldn't claw back.

Quebec finished with 40 shots to Charlottetown's 29 and scored three times on special teams, taking full advantage of nine Islanders penalties.

The loss marks five straight games where the Islanders have been held to two goals or fewer, despite strong play at even strength.

There's no time to dwell on last night as the Islanders are right back at it tonight at home against the Drummondville Voltigeurs. With a quick turnaround, the focus shifts to discipline, execution, and rediscovering the scoring touch that powered Charlottetown to first place earlier this month.

Drummondville enters with speed, depth, and strong special teams-areas the Isles will need to match early. Staying out of the box will be priority number one, especially after surrendering multiple powerplay goals last night.

Offensively, the Islanders have been generating chances; now it's about finishing. Butler's goal, Flanagan's shorthanded effort, and a strong showing in stretches at 5-on-5 are signs that the group is close to breaking out again.

With a chance to split the weekend and rebound quickly on home ice, tonight presents an important opportunity for the Isles to reset, refocus, and snap back into rhythm. Just last night, Drummondville took a heavy 5-0 loss to the Moncton Wildcats and will be eager to right the ship and get back to winning ways after winning 8 games straight before last night.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre.







