Isles Aim to Defend First Place in Big Weekend vs. Remparts and Voltigeurs

Published on November 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Hockey Fights Cancer night arrives at the Eastlink Centre tonight as the Charlottetown Islanders open a pivotal home weekend with back-to-back matchups against the Quebec Remparts and Drummondville Voltigeurs. With puck drop set for 7pm both nights, the Isles are looking to turn momentum in their favour and make a statement on home ice.

The Islanders enter the weekend sitting 1st overall in the QMJHL, holding a slim one-point lead over Chicoutimi. After splitting last weekend's home-and-home with the Halifax Mooseheads-falling at home before earning a strong response win in Halifax-the Isles are eager to build on their hot start to the season.

Despite dealing with injuries and suspensions over the last couple of weeks, Charlottetown is back to full strength, with the entire roster healthy and available.

Goaltender Donald Hickey continues to shine, now sitting 3rd in the league in goals-against average and tied for the QMJHL lead in wins. Up front, Will Shields (13 goals) and Nathan Leek (12 goals) remain among the league's most dangerous scorers, ranking 4th and just outside the top five respectively in goals scored.

The Quebec Remparts come into Charlottetown searching for consistency after a tough start to their season. Sitting 9th in the QMJHL standings and carrying a 4-6-0-0 record in their last 10.

Fans will get to see 2024 QMJHL first-overall pick Maddox Dagenais, who has had a strong start to his campaign. Meanwhile, forward Nathan Quinn leads Quebec with 16 points in 18 games, pacing their offensive efforts.

For the Islanders, this is a game they will feel they should take care of-especially on an emotional night like Hockey Fights Cancer.

Buy Tickets | http://bit.ly/4p422y0 Donate Here | http://bit.ly/3XpNInB Jersey Auction | http://bit.ly/4hUtjAt

Saturday's matchup versus Drummondville is shaping up to be one of the toughest tests the Islanders will face all season.

The Voltigeurs sit 2nd in the Western Conference, just two points back of Charlottetown despite playing three fewer games. They were also ranked above the Islanders in this week's CHL Top 10-while the Isles were left out entirely- despite still being in 1st place in the Q.

Drummondville arrives on the Island riding an 8-game winning streak, having won 9 of their last 10, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Goaltender Jan Larys sits 4th in the league in wins (9), while their offensive depth has been a major driver of their success. Jess Alecia leads the team with 17 points in 18 games, and Renaud Poulin tops their scoring list with 10 goals.

With both teams battling at the top of the league, Saturday night promises to be a fast, physical, statement game.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

Isles Aim to Defend First Place in Big Weekend vs. Remparts and Voltigeurs - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.