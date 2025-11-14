Regiment Take Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Phoenix

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment settled for a single point in to start their six game road trip as they fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Thursday night at Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet.

Louis-François Bélanger opened the scoring in the dying moments of the first period to give Newfoundland a 1-0 lead after an opening frame where they outshot Sherbrooke 20-5.

The Phoenix began to claw back into the contest in the second when Ilya Kolmakov equalized for the hosts with six minutes left in the middle frame to make it a 1-1 game going into the 3rd.

Neither side could solve the opposing netminder in the third period and after an overtime period that settled nothing, Kolmakov was the hero for Sherbrooke in the shootout to secure a 2-1 win for the Phoenix.

These two square off once again tomorrow night at 8:30pm NL time.







