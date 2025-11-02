Regiment Settle for Single Point in 6-5 OT Loss to Cataractes

Published on November 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment battled back to get one point in a back and forth 6-5 overtime loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Will Reynolds opened the scoring with his first of the season for Newfoundland just 90 seconds into the game before the Cataractes offence exploded for four goals in the final five minutes of the first period to make it 4-1 Shawinigan after 20 minutes.

Maddex Marmulak and Justin Larose would score before the midway point of the second period to get the home team back within a goal but Jiri Lima's second of the night saw Shawinigan head into the third leading 5-3.

Larose grabbed his second of the game with 13:37 left to go to cut it to 5-4 before Liam Arsenault sent things into overtime with a scrappy equalizer with 44 seconds remaining in regulation.

Elias Schneider snagged his second of the contest 74 seconds into overtime for the Cataractes, his second of the afternoon, to spoil the comeback bid and secure the 6-5 win for Shawinigan in the process.

