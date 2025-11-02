Isles Collect a Point in Rouyn-Noranda, Close out Trip this Afternoon in Val-d'Or

Published on November 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders showed plenty of fight on Saturday night in Rouyn-Noranda, rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period before ultimately falling 3-2 in a shootout to the Huskies.

It was a goaltending showcase between two of the league's best, with Donald Hickey and Samuel Meloche both standing tall for their respective clubs. Hickey - who entered the night leading the QMJHL in wins - turned aside 23 shots and made several key saves late in regulation and overtime to help the Islanders secure a point on the road.

The game was tight-checking from the start, with both teams struggling to generate much offensively through the first 40 minutes.

Rouyn-Noranda opened the scoring late in the first period with a shorthanded goal from league points leader Thomas Verdon. The Huskies doubled their lead midway through the third on a controversial power play goal, but the Islanders refused to go quietly.

Moments later, defenceman Marcus Kearsey blasted home a shot off a setup from Owen Conrad and Ross Campbell to get Charlottetown on the board. Just two minutes after that, Nathan Leek found the back of the net to tie the game 2-2, completing a gutsy comeback for the Isles.

Despite their late push, the Islanders couldn't find the winner in overtime and eventually dropped the decision in the shootout. Still, it was a strong response after a tough night in Sherbrooke, with the team showing resilience against one of the QMJHL's top clubs.

With the single point, Charlottetown (1st overall in the standings) has picked up points in two of their last three outings.

Quick Turnaround in Val-d'Or

The Isles will wrap up their four-game Quebec road swing this afternoon in Val-d'Or, facing off against the Foreurs at 4 p.m. at the Centre Agnico Eagle.

The Foreurs enter the contest coming off a high-scoring 6-4 win over Halifax on Saturday, rebounding from a tough 7-1 loss to Drummondville the game before. Val-d'Or also holds a shootout win over Charlottetown from earlier this season - a result the Islanders will be eager to avenge.

With this marking their fourth game in five days, the Islanders will need to dig deep and rely on their structure, discipline, and depth to finish the trip strong. Another solid outing from Hickey or Vincent Gladu will be key as the Isles look to return home with momentum and valuable points in hand.

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. in Val-d'Or.







