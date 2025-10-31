Islanders Show Resilience Despite Tough Loss in Sherbrooke

Published on October 31, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up the second game of their Quebec road trip Thursday night with a tough 6-2 loss to the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Coming off an emotional overtime win in Victoriaville just 24 hours earlier, the Isles battled through heavy legs and a rested Phoenix squad that came out firing. Despite the difficult start, Charlottetown refused to back down, turning in a spirited third period that showed why this group has been one of the most resilient in the QMJHL this season.

Sherbrooke capitalized early, scoring on four of their first nine shots to take a commanding 4-1 lead after the opening period. Tyler Peddle provided the lone Islanders goal in the first, ripping a powerplay marker from the slot - assisted by Ross Campbell and Will Shields - to briefly pull Charlottetown within one.

The Isles regrouped after a challenging first 20 minutes. Goaltender Donald Hickey entered the game to start the second, settling things down with several key saves and helping his team kill off a long four-minute penalty. Though the Phoenix added another goal to extend their lead, Hickey's effort and the Isles' shot-blocking grit was on full display.

Charlottetown's best hockey came in the final frame. Nathan Leek set up Ross Campbell midway through the third to make it 5-2, and from there, the Isles showed plenty of heart. They outshot Sherbrooke 16-7 in the period and generated several high-danger chances, including a late powerplay push that nearly brought them back within striking distance.

By the final buzzer, the Islanders had outshot Sherbrooke 33-32 - a testament to their refusal to quit and ability to find their game even when the odds were stacked against them.

With the loss, the Islanders remain among the league's top teams, sitting first overall despite the setback. They'll look to bounce back quickly as their Quebec swing continues this weekend - facing Rouyn-Noranda on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Val-d'Or on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Charlottetown's resilience has been a defining trait all season long - and even on a tough night, that identity was on display.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

