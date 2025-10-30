Will Shields Celebrates 200th Game with Islanders OT Win

The Charlottetown Islanders kicked off their Quebec road swing in thrilling fashion Tuesday night, rallying from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 overtime win against the Victoriaville Tigres. The victory came in forward Will Shields' 200th career QMJHL game, a fitting milestone night for one of the Isles' key leaders.

The comeback marked the eighth time this season that the Islanders have gone past 60 minutes, showing once again that this group thrives in tight, high-pressure moments.

It was a rocky start for Charlottetown, who struggled to find their legs early after the long bus ride to Quebec. The Tigres capitalized with two first-period goals from Alexey Vlasov, one coming on the man advantage. But as the Isles have done all season, they responded.

After a strong push in the second period, Anthony Flanagan got the Islanders on the board with a highlight-reel goal to make it 2-1 heading into the third. Victoriaville restored their two-goal lead early in the final frame, but Charlottetown came roaring back.

Jude Herron had his best performance of the season, scoring once and setting up CJ Watroba for the game-tying goal just minutes later. Herron's energy seemed to spark the entire lineup as the Isles outshot the Tigres 40-27.

And in overtime, the storybook ending came from a familiar name - Ross Campbell, playing in his first game back from suspension, went end-to-end to score the game-winner and seal the Isles' 11th win of the season.

With the victory, goaltender Donald Hickey improved his league-leading win total to 10, keeping Charlottetown atop the QMJHL standings with 25 points.

Next Up: Sherbrooke Phoenix (Tonight @ 8 PM)

The Islanders have little time to rest, heading straight into game two of their four-game road trip tonight against the Sherbrooke Phoenix, who also needed overtime in their last outing - a 3-2 win over Victoriaville.

The Phoenix currently sit 5th in the Western Conference with 15 points through 12 games and will be leaning heavily on forward Thomas Rousseau, who leads the team with 5 goals and 9 assists. Rousseau has been the engine of Sherbrooke's attack this season and will be a key focus for the Islanders' defensive group.

For Charlottetown, the focus will be on carrying last night's momentum into Sherbrooke - maintaining discipline, keeping up their relentless forecheck, and continuing to find ways to win close games.

With Shields celebrating 200 games, Herron heating up, and Campbell making an immediate impact on his return, the Islanders are showing once again why they're the team to beat in the QMJHL.

Puck drop: 8 PM ET

Location: Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet, Sherbrooke, QC

Follow along: @IslandersHKY on social media for live updates and highlights.

Watch on FloHockey and listen on Max 93.1 FM!







