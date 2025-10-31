Sea Dogs Outduel Eagles for Second-Straight Win

Published on October 30, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SYDNEY, N.S. - The Saint John Sea Dogs secured a second-straight win 6-4 over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night at Centre 200. Jacob Beaulieu led the way with two goals and an assist.

Adam Klaus came out hot with goals at 3:34 and 5:13 to give the Eagles an early 2-0 lead. At 9:25, Angelo Fullerton fired a rocket past Félix Hamel on a falling pass from Beaulieu to cut the deficit to one.

The Eagles responded less than two minutes later when Rory Pilling scored his first of the year. At the tail end of a power play, Cameron Chartrand beat Hamel from the top of the circle to make it a one-goal game once again. The Eagles led 3-2 after one while trailing 13-12 in shots.

The second period went scoreless until the final minute when Elliot Dubé banged home a loose puck to tie the game 3-3. Shots entering the third were tied at 21 apiece.

At 6:36, Dubé won a battle against the boards and found Beaulieu who sniped his first of the season blocker side. Halfway through the frame, Olivier Duhamel found Dylan Rozzi who one-timed it by Hamel on the man advantage to put the Dogs up 5-3. Jacob De Ladurantaye made it interesting with a goal at 13:01 for the Eagles, before Beaulieu sealed it with his second of the night into an empty cage.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 33 | CAP - 30

PP: SNB - 1/4 | CAP - 0/1

Faceoffs: SNB - 36 | CAP - 35

3 STARS

1st: CAP - Adam Klaus - 2G

2nd: SNB - Cameron Chartrand - 1G, 1A

3rd: CAP - Rory Pilling - 1G

NEXT GAME

Sunday, November 2 @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Moncton Wildcats

