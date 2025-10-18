Game Preview - Tonight at 7:00 p.m. vs Foreurs

Published on October 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Saint John Sea Dogs return to action for their final home game of October tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Val-d'Or Foreurs at TD Station.

Coming off a 3-1 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Thanksgiving Monday, the Sea Dogs currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 5-3-1-0 record. Saint John is expected to get a big boost on the backend tonight as Cameron Chartrand returns from injury and 2025 CHL Import Draft pick Max Vilen, who finally landed in the Port City this week, makes his QMJHL debut.

The Foreurs wrap up their first Maritimes road swing of the season tonight after a 5-4 shootout win over the Charlottetown Islanders last night. They began the trip with a 7-2 loss to the Moncton Wildcats on Wednesday. Val-d'Or enters the matchup with a 4-5-1-1 record and sits last in the Western Conference standings.

PLAYER TO WATCH

19-year-old netminder Justin Robinson delivered back-to-back strong starts last weekend, stopping 71 of 76 shots, including a 36-save performance in Monday's win over the Huskies. He is expected to start again tonight as the Sea Dogs go for a second-straight victory.

SCORING LEADERS

GOALS: SNB - Zach Morin (5) | VDO - Samuel Fiala (6)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (9) | VDO - Philippe Veilleux (9)

POINTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (11) | VDO - Philippe Veilleux (13)

GAME DAY PROMOS

BOGO Hot Dogs - Buy one, get one FREE hot dogs at TD Station concessions during tonight's game.

NEXT HOME GAME

Sunday, November 2 @ 3:00 p.m. - vs Moncton Wildcats

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. Don't forget our GEMTEC Family Pack, perfect for bringing the whole crew. Family Pack includes two Adults, two 25U, and four small popcorn for just $54.99, plus taxes and fees.







