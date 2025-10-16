Sea Dogs Set Sights on Foreurs After Three-Point Weekend

Published on October 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Saint John Sea Dogs return to action this Saturday night at TD Station after picking up three important points in the standings last weekend.

On Friday night, Zach Morin scored on a highlight-reel one-timer to force overtime against the league-leading Charlottetown Islanders. Justin Robinson was stellar in goal turning aside 35 of the 39 shots he faced in the 4-3 defeat.

After a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the 2025 Memorial Cup host Rimouski Oceanic on Saturday night, the Sea Dogs bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Monday afternoon.

Robinson was stellar once again with 36 saves on 37 shots while Dylan Rozzi paced the offence with a goal and an assist. William Yared and Matthew Krayer also found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs.

Saturday @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Val-d'Or Foreurs

